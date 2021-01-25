Weichert Real Estate named a top franchise

For a sixth straight year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review in its “2021 Top 200 Best Franchises” list, according to a Jan. 25 press release. The annual list is based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.

Franchise Business Review selected this year’s exclusive list of award winners based on surveys results from more than 28,000 franchise owners across more than 300 of today’s leading brands. The “Top 200 Best Franchises” list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Participants in the survey were asked questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems including leadership, training and support, technology, operations, core values and franchisor/franchisee relations.

Weichert’s highest-rated area was in the core values category, as franchise owners rated the organization and its leadership team extremely well in relation to levels of trust, respect, honesty, integrity and caring about the success of franchisees.

The complete list of "2021 Top 200 Best Franchises" available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises.