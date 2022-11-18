 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weisensel inducted into Hall of Fame Laureates

  • 0

MADISON — Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Laureates with five volunteers, supporters, and staff who have impacted Wisconsin 4-H on Nov. 18, including Helen Weisensel, Dodge County 4-H volunteer.

“We are incredibly grateful to this year’s laureates and the countless hours of service they have provided to the youth of Wisconsin,” said Jessica Jens, Wisconsin 4-H Program associate director, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. “They have supported and inspired a generation of 4-H members to challenge themselves to learn, lead, and contribute to their communities. Their selfless contributions of time, energy, and talent have created ripples of impact which will continue to positively impact the world around us for years to come.”

Weisensel is a dedicated 4-H leader and committed volunteer. She has been involved in 4-H her entire life, first as a youth member and then transforming into a 4-H parent and adult leader. Serving as a leader for 55 years, she helped shape the Dodge County 4-H program and is focused on the educational value of 4-H. She is realistic about helping youth set achievable goals and meeting them where they are in order to help them grow. Her longevity in the program afforded her the opportunity to make a generational impact on the 4-H families of Dodge County.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/hall-of-fame-honorees.

Helen Weisensel

Weisensel
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

The Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Sauk County Historical Society, will combine the grandeur of four historic homes with the dec…

Klitzke earns certification

Klitzke earns certification

Rebecca Klitzke, Reedsburg Westfield Mutual Insurance Board of Directors member, completed her Farm Mutual Director Certification from the Nat…

Ascend acquires Fuchs Trucking

ATLANTA, GA — Ascend LLC has acquired Fuchs Trucking LLC of Sauk City, according to a Nov. 7 press release. The acquisition of Fuchs offers it…

$12K Corn Festival proceeds donated

$12K Corn Festival proceeds donated

RANDOLPH — The 59th Randolph Community Corn Carnival on Labor Day began with a parade, then music in the park and good food, cold drinks and f…

PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

Ivy is just over 2-years-old, an Alaskan husky/mix surrendered because her owner did not have enough time for her. Prior to her arrival, she l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News