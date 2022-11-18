Weisensel inducted into Hall of Fame Laureates

MADISON — Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Laureates with five volunteers, supporters, and staff who have impacted Wisconsin 4-H on Nov. 18, including Helen Weisensel, Dodge County 4-H volunteer.

“We are incredibly grateful to this year’s laureates and the countless hours of service they have provided to the youth of Wisconsin,” said Jessica Jens, Wisconsin 4-H Program associate director, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. “They have supported and inspired a generation of 4-H members to challenge themselves to learn, lead, and contribute to their communities. Their selfless contributions of time, energy, and talent have created ripples of impact which will continue to positively impact the world around us for years to come.”

Weisensel is a dedicated 4-H leader and committed volunteer. She has been involved in 4-H her entire life, first as a youth member and then transforming into a 4-H parent and adult leader. Serving as a leader for 55 years, she helped shape the Dodge County 4-H program and is focused on the educational value of 4-H. She is realistic about helping youth set achievable goals and meeting them where they are in order to help them grow. Her longevity in the program afforded her the opportunity to make a generational impact on the 4-H families of Dodge County.

For more information, visit https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/hall-of-fame-honorees.