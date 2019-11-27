Weiss earns championship

Susie Weiss, from Domino Stables in Baraboo, and her palomino Morgan gelding, Cosmos Technicolor, won Reserve World Championship in the Snaffle Bit Reining Division at the Oct. 12-19 Morgan Grand National and World Championship Horse Show in Oklahoma City. They also won a trophy belt buckle in the Reining Futurity Division. The palomino was bred and trained by Weiss of Cosmos Morgan’s. Pictured, from left, Amy Taber, Weiss, John Frye.
