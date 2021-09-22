Weiss joins Agrace team

Nurse practitioner Lydia Weiss has joined the medical services team at Agrace, a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization that provides hospice care, supportive/palliative care, non-medical personal care, adult day care and grief support across southern Wisconsin, according to a Sept. 22 release.

Weiss, a board-certified adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner and licensed advanced practice nurse prescriber, provides Supportive/palliative Care Consultations for people who need more relief from symptoms of a serious or chronic illness. Supportive Care can help people live better at any stage of a serious illness and begins with detailed, in-home visits from a Supportive Care nurse practitioner or doctor.

Weiss holds a doctor of nursing practice degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison. While earning her DNP, Weiss worked as a registered nurse at UW Health University Hospital in the neurosciences intensive care unit, where she managed patients’ pain and advocated for those nearing end of life by collaborating with the hospital’s palliative care program.

For more information, call 608-276-4660 or visit agrace.org.