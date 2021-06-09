The library is fully open and all services, such as public computer use, copying and faxing are available, as well as all collections. While masks aren’t required in the building, we will still require social distancing and customers may be asked to wear a mask for close-contact interactions, such as computer or device assistance. In the youth area, children may sign out the Awe computer station as well as puzzles and games for in-library use. The items will be disinfected between customers. Visitors to the kids area should also take note of the showcase featuring grand prizes for the Youth Summer Reading Program.

It’s not too late for all ages to register for this summer’s “Tails and Tales'' reading challenge on the Beanstack platform at reedsburglibrary.org near the top of the page. Create a username and password for your family and register family members for the age appropriate challenge. “Little Farmhands” is designed for reading with newborns to age 2, “Safari Explorers” for those entering preschool through fifth grade, and “Deep Sea Divers” for those entering sixth through 12th grades. Virtual tickets earned at registration, at two week intervals, and completion may be redeemed for physical prizes at the library. The Grand Prize Drawing will take place after Aug. 14.

Welcome back to the library and the tent. For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.