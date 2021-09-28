Well water testing program offered

Prairie du Sac, Troy and Honey Creek residents may test their well water through a program coordinated by University of Wisconsin-Madison-Extension and Sauk County Land Resources and Environment.

Town residents received a flyer in September describing the three well water-testing packages with pricing. The testing bottles may be purchased at the Prairie du Sac, Troy and Honey Creek town halls on Oct. 1-2. Test results can be picked up and residents can learn about how to protect their drinking water at an educational program from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Wisconsin Riverside Resort, S13220 Shifflet Road, Spring Green.