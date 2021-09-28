 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Well water testing program offered
0 Comments

Well water testing program offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Prairie du Sac, Troy and Honey Creek residents may test their well water through a program coordinated by University of Wisconsin-Madison-Extension and Sauk County Land Resources and Environment.

Town residents received a flyer in September describing the three well water-testing packages with pricing. The testing bottles may be purchased at the Prairie du Sac, Troy and Honey Creek town halls on Oct. 1-2. Test results can be picked up and residents can learn about how to protect their drinking water at an educational program from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Wisconsin Riverside Resort, S13220 Shifflet Road, Spring Green.

Rural residents outside town boundaries can also test their water. Pick up a well water testing kit during regular business hours at the UW-Madison-Extension office, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.

For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842, Jenny Erickson at 608-355-3250, or visit https://sauk.extension.wisc.edu/sauk-county-drinking-water-program.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Urgent Care services restored

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics is restoring evening Urgent Care services beginning Friday. Patients may enter using the Emergenc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News