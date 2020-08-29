Wellness Book Club at library

This fall, the Columbus Public Library will present local certified mindfulness and wellness counselor Susan Running on the second Thursday of the month to discuss books currently on the market in the fields of mindfulness and wellness. The club will meet online on Zoom.

The September book is “Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life,” by Nir Eyal. For October, the group will examine “Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything,” by B.J. Fogg. The November book will be “Lost Connection: Why You’re Depressed and How to Find Hope,” by Johann Hari.

The event is free and will take place online. To sign up, check the library’s web page at columbuspubliclibrary.info, or their Facebook page, where there is a link to a Google document to provide a name and email address. Library staff will use the email address to send the link to the event a day or two beforehand. Patrons are reminded that they do not need to use a computer to attend this event. An email address and a smart phone or tablet will also work well.