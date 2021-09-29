 Skip to main content
Wellness fair and fall festival planned
The Violet Sage will host the Kindred Spirit Wellness Fair & Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Sauk Prairie Community Center, 730 Monroe St., Sauk City.

About 30 vendors, healers, doctors, practitioners, spiritual counselors, readers, and vendors of natural products, crystals and more offered. Admission is $2, which will be donated to the Bullies N Friends Pet Rescue fundraiser.

The first 25 people receive a free gift bag filled with goodies.

For more information, call or text Joyce or Jade at 608-477-2192 or visit thevioletsage.com.

