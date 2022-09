CAMBRIA — The 77th annual Welsh/English Hymn Sing, sung in mostly English, takes place at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. Florence St., Cambria.

The traditional Hymn-Sing is sung in rich four-part harmony, directed by Rev. Joseph Corbin and accompanied by Steve Jensen. Supper served in the church between sessions. Suggested donation is $10, available before and after first session.