Welsh Hymn Sing set for Sunday

The 88th State Welsh Weekend is Saturday and Sunday in Fond du Lac with the Welsh/English Hymn Sing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 51 W. Division St., Fond du Lac.

This Welsh Hymn Sing will be directed by Rev Tom White of North Fond du lac with Steve Jensen of Milwaukee at the pipe organ. Area musicians will perform. The hymns will be sung in traditional Welsh four-part harmony sung in mostly English.

Event will be followed by tea and great refreshments. For more information, call 920-210-9006 or visit wggaw.org.