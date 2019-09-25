WESTFIELD — The Historical Re-enactor’s Guild will host the 21st annual Westfield Pioneer History Days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Marquette County Fairgrounds, Highway M, on the south side of Westfield.
The encampment is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. A suggested donation for admission is $2 per person or $10 per family.
This living history event represents the Fur Trading Era, Late Colonial/Revolutionary War Era and Pioneer Era, from about 1700-1865. Visit with fur traders and craftsmen and women in period costume as they demonstrate the skills and lifestyles of these bygone times. Watch the paddle maker and blacksmith ply their trades. Observe women spinning yarn and weaving rugs.
Visit the milliner’s shop or the tailor’s tent to learn how clothing was made and worn in the Colonial Era. Talk with the “Pie Lady” to discover how to bake pies in a cast iron oven over an open fire. Play historic games at the “Toy Lady’s Tent.”
Friday is Education Day for area public, private and home-schooled children when each campsite will demonstrate an historic skill or craft. Many are interactive, giving students a chance to experience history firsthand.
On Saturday, Jerry Disterhaft of Fox of the River Voyageur Canoe, LLC will provide a canoe presentation, and blacksmith Terry Kruger of Mauston will demonstrate his craft and sell his wares. Strings on the Prairie will provide old-time music on fiddles, banjo, mandolin, guitars and tin whistle throughout the weekend, with special performances at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a Campfire Pie Baking Contest at 1 p.m. and a Fire-Starting Contest at 2 p.m., weather permitting. A country dance, open to the public, is planned for 4 p.m., and at 3 p.m., a K-9 Apprehension Demo with Marquette County’s newest K-9 team, Deputy Joe Stolpa and Bac, is scheduled.
An 18th-Century Hymn Sing with historic sermon is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday.
The 16th annual Pioneer Gun & Collectibles Show, hosted by the Westfield Lions Club, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for the public to buy, sell or trade. There will be no show on Sunday. Admission is a separate $5 fee.
Food will be available for purchase and vendors will be on site during the weekend in the building next to the Gun Show.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit facebook.com/westfieldpioneerdays or call 608-589-5039.
