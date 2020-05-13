Weston Elementary teacher appreciation week

Weston Elementary School teachers were surprised with pies for Teacher Appreciation Week. St John's & Trinity Lutheran Churches, WELS and Bethlehem Lutheran Church wanted to acknowledge teachers during this challenging time.This year teachers favorite pies were dropped off to each of the teachers homes.
Teachers include, Amber Needham, first grade; Corey Pieper, fifth grade; Stephanie Vick, third grade; Taylor Deaver, second grade; Valerie Thompson, pre-kindergarten; Amanda Lewig, kindergarten.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!