Weston Elementary teacher appreciation week
Taylor Deaver, second grade teacher at Weston Elementary was recognized during teacher appreciation week.

 SUE LOUIS/Contributed

Weston Elementary School teachers were surprised with pies for Teacher Appreciation Week. St John's & Trinity Lutheran Churches, WELS and Bethlehem Lutheran Church wanted to acknowledge teachers during this challenging time.This year teachers favorite pies were dropped off to each of the teachers homes.

Teachers include, Amber Needham, first grade; Corey Pieper, fifth grade; Stephanie Vick, third grade; Taylor Deaver, second grade; Valerie Thompson, pre-kindergarten; Amanda Lewig, kindergarten.

