Weston held Child Find Day on Jan. 15
0 comments

Weston held Child Find Day on Jan. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weston held Child Find Day on Jan. 15

Richland County Deputy Liz Reddemann fingerprinting 3-year-old Taylin Jasper while her grandmother, Dawn Montgomery, looks on.

 SUE LOUIS/Contributed

Weston held its annual Child Find Day on Jan. 15, for any three or 4-year-old children who may be interested in attending the Weston School District. Parents of 4-year old children had the opportunity to register their children for the 4-year kindergarten program at Weston for the 2020-21 school year. Open enrollment to register any student into the Weston School District runs from Feb. 3-April 30.

Richland County Crime Stoppers provided fingerprinting kits so that officers from both Richland and Sauk County Sheriff Departments could fingerprint the children. Parents will now have a record to keep on file in case of an emergency. Also in attendance were representatives from the Cazenovia Fire Department, Sauk and Richland County’s Human Services: Birth to 3 Programs, La Valle Public Library, Passages, University of Wisconsin-Richland Extension, the Richland Hospital, Neighborhood Housing Services, Sauk County Seal-a-Smile Program, Hope House, Reedsburg Public Library, and Brewer Public Library.

For more information and registration, call 608-986-2151 ext. 100.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News