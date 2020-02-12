Weston held Child Find Day on Jan. 15

Weston held its annual Child Find Day on Jan. 15, for any three or 4-year-old children who may be interested in attending the Weston School District. Parents of 4-year old children had the opportunity to register their children for the 4-year kindergarten program at Weston for the 2020-21 school year. Open enrollment to register any student into the Weston School District runs from Feb. 3-April 30.
Richland County Crime Stoppers provided fingerprinting kits so that officers from both Richland and Sauk County Sheriff Departments could fingerprint the children. Parents will now have a record to keep on file in case of an emergency. Also in attendance were representatives from the Cazenovia Fire Department, Sauk and Richland County’s Human Services: Birth to 3 Programs, La Valle Public Library, Passages, University of Wisconsin-Richland Extension, the Richland Hospital, Neighborhood Housing Services, Sauk County Seal-a-Smile Program, Hope House, Reedsburg Public Library, and Brewer Public Library.
For more information and registration, call 608-986-2151 ext. 100.