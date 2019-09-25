The Weston National Honor Society will be co-hosting a blood drive with the BloodCenter of Wisconsin from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Weston High School gym, E2511 Highway S., Cazenovia. The BloodCenter supplies blood to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center and the Richland Hospital.
Students who are 16 years of age or older may donate with parent-guardian permission. Permission slips and sign-up sheets are located in the Weston High School office. For appointments, call 608-986-2151, ext. 230.
