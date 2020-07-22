WESTON RECOGNIZES 8TH GRADE GRADS
Each year the Weston eighth grade class is honored with a ceremony celebrating their accomplishment of completing their middle school journey. Due to the pandemic and the closure of the school this did not occur. Pictured, is the class of 2024. Valedictorian Jake Wagner and salutatorian Josh Craker were also named.

 SUE LOUIS Contributed

