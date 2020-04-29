Weston School District produce sheep milk gelato

Weston School District agricultural department received several grants to produce sheep milk gelato. Two grants were from Monsanto/Bayer in conjunction with local farmers, Jon and Laurie Meyer and Dorothy Harms. They nominated Weston and chose the recipient awarded $2,500. Grants helped cover the cost of the sheep barn and set up the dairy processing room. The Dairy Sheep Project also received $4,900 from Tractor Supply Company and National FFA’s Grants for Growing program. This money purchased a 4-gallon tabletop pasteurizer.