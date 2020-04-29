Weston School District produce sheep milk gelato
0 comments

Weston School District produce sheep milk gelato

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weston School District produce sheep milk gelato

Randi Osborne, left, and Addie DeMars, right, became certified from the University of Wisconsin Milk Pasteurization and Process Control School. DeMars is the youngest person in the state of Wisconsin to be certified.

 SUE LOUIS/Contributed

Weston School District agricultural department received several grants to produce sheep milk gelato. Two grants were from Monsanto/Bayer in conjunction with local farmers, Jon and Laurie Meyer and Dorothy Harms. They nominated Weston and chose the recipient awarded $2,500. Grants helped cover the cost of the sheep barn and set up the dairy processing room. The Dairy Sheep Project also received $4,900 from Tractor Supply Company and National FFA’s Grants for Growing program. This money purchased a 4-gallon tabletop pasteurizer.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News