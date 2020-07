Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Weston's School held a virtual art art show due to Covid-19 postponing the May 18-22 show. Students from 4-K-grade 12 worked hard all year creating various works of art under the direction of Weston's art teacher, Carly Cleveland. The Art Show will be rescheduled once safety guidelines allow the district to do so.