Weston schools accepts donations

Weston School has been fortunate in past years to receive countless school supply donations from local businesses and individuals in the community. Due to the overwhelming amount of donations last year, students did not need to purchase any school supplies. Weston would like to once again provide all the necessary school supplies for its students.
This year, for the safety of students, Weston School will accept monetary donations only, instead of actual school supplies. This allows teachers to purchase necessary classroom supplies while reducing the number of contacts handling the supplies. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Weston High School office, E2511 Highway S, Cazenovia.
For more information, call 608-986-2151.
