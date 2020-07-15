Weston staff members retire

On June 12, superintendent, Gary Syftestad and his family, hosted an outside dinner for the nine retiring staff members. Retirees include, Kay Amborn, 42 years; LaVaughn Coy, 28 years; Heidi Rockweiler, 27 years; Dale Huinker, 26 years; Sandy Buroker, 24 years; Margo Solchenberger, 12 years; Cheryle Lucht, 7 years; Dale Thoreson, 6 years; Beth Thoreson, 6 years.
Each honoree received a certificate from the Wisconsin State Superintendent, a personalized plaque and various gift certificates from the Weston School District.
