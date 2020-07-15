Weston staff members retire
0 comments

Weston staff members retire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weston staff members retire

Nine staff members retired from the Weston school District on June 12. Pictured, from left, are Kay Amborn, LaVaughn Coy, Heidi Rockweiler, Dale Huinker, Sandy Buroker, Margo Solchenberger, Cheryle Lucht, Dale Thoreson, Beth Thoreson.

 WESTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, Contributed

On June 12, superintendent, Gary Syftestad and his family, hosted an outside dinner for the nine retiring staff members. Retirees include, Kay Amborn, 42 years; LaVaughn Coy, 28 years; Heidi Rockweiler, 27 years; Dale Huinker, 26 years; Sandy Buroker, 24 years; Margo Solchenberger, 12 years; Cheryle Lucht, 7 years; Dale Thoreson, 6 years; Beth Thoreson, 6 years.

Each honoree received a certificate from the Wisconsin State Superintendent, a personalized plaque and various gift certificates from the Weston School District.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daniels graduates war college
Community

Daniels graduates war college

Lt. Col. Josephine Daniels, Wisconsin Army National Guard, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a…

Community

Bible school offered

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News