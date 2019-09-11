Weston to celebrate homecoming and harvest fest Sept. 13-14
Weston will hold a homecoming and harvest fest Sept. 13-14. Homecoming activities will begin with the student council all-school pep assembly at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 13 with the theme “Superheroes,” in the elementary gym, E2511 Highway S, Cazenovia. Following the assembly will be a powder-puff football game beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the football field.
On Sept. 14, the fourth annual badger honor 5K Run/1 Mile Walk will start the festivities in Hillpoint, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Hillpoint Fire Station, S6101 Highway 154. The run is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. with the presentation of awards to occur at 9:30 a.m. First place finishers in the 5K run will be recognized in both adult and kids divisions.Registration is $20 for individuals and $45 for a family of three or more. For registration, visit weston.k12.wi.us. All proceeds will go toward sending local veterans on the Badger Honor Flight.
The homecoming parade will begin at 10 a.m. in Hillpoint. Alumni classes from 1959-2019 in five year increments, are being honored in the parade by the Weston Silver Eagle Foundation. Weston custodian and Badger Honor Flight veteran, LaVaughn Coy, is being honored as the parade marshall in the parade. Local businesses are encouraged to participate in the parade and can contact Melissa Ladika at 608-986-2151 for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
The Weston High School will hold their harvest fest celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with activities including, Kindschi pedal tractor pull, archery shooting, bouncy house, bean bag tournament, photo booth, face painting, hay rides, petting zoo, caramel apple walk, and more. An FFA pork dinner will be served in the cafeteria and will include pork sandwiches, baked potatoes, beans, applesauce, and dessert. Cost is $8 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 6-12, and free for children six and younger.
A community pep rally is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on the football field. Parents, alumni, staff, and community members can attend for the homecoming pre-game. For an instrument, report to the Weston music room at 11:30 a.m. For more information, email klemp@weston.k12.wi.us.
The homecoming football game against Kickapoo/LaFarge will start at 1 p.m. All veterans will receive free admission, a concession stand voucher, and special recognition during the community pep rally. The homecoming dance will start at 7 p.m. with the grand march at 8 p.m. in the Weston High School gymnasium, E2511 Highway S, Cazenovia. For more information, call 608-986-2151 ext. 120, or ext. 210.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)