The Weston School District will hold a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Weston Elementary Gym, E2511 County Highway S, Cazenovia, and is open to all Veterans and members of the Armed Forces, as well as parents, family, and community members. The program will include Master of Ceremonies SSG Jason McDonough, Army National Guard, along with guest speaker, Pastor Donald Glanzer, both members of the Hillpoint VFW Post 3434. Patriotic music selections will be performed by the Weston Bands and Choirs and Elementary students, and special presentations, readings, and essays by Weston students will also be part of the program. Veterans are encouraged to dress in uniform, and to arrive at 8:15 a.m. for coffee, juice, and rolls.
For more information, call 608-986-2151, ext. 233 or email klemp@weston.k12.wi.us.
