Weston's Archery Club holds archery shoot

Weston’s Archery Club will host a 22 Rinehart 3-D Archery Shoot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Weston Schools, E2411 Highway S, Cazenovia. Participants may register at the football concession stand with a $10 fee. Anyone under 18 may participate free and archers may shoot the course multiple times. Participants will use field tips only and are asked to be respectful of social distancing guidelines. Water and soda will be available, however food concessions will not be served.