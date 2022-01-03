Westphal acquires Design Advertising

Westphal Resources, Inc., a print, signage and marketing company based in Brownsville, has purchased the assets of Design Advertising, LLC in Beaver Dam. The company will operate under the Westphal name beginning Jan. 3.
"This acquisition is tailor made for us and the timing is right," said company President Jeff Westphal. “Design Advertising has been in business a few years longer than our company and has a great deal of loyal clients. Our two companies have been operated similarly, so we will continue to serve that client base well. Also, we have a good deal of business between here and Madison, so this is an ideal fit for us."
Under the new name, the company will remain in its current location.
Westphal has been in business for 32 years, having grown from a small, local printing company to a regional marketing services provider. The company’s primary services include print, signage, decorated apparel, promotional products and marketing services.