Westra retires from WDS

WDS Construction, Inc., a Beaver Dam-based general contractor serving 48 states, announced the retirement of Steve Westra, director of WDS Works.
Westra, a third-generation contractor, spent 55 years in the construction industry. He served as an influential voice in the construction industry holding roles with the Associated Builders and Contractors on the state, regional and national level; as co-founder and sponsor of the group now known as the National Center for Construction Education and Research that standardized construction training and created industry-recognized credentials; and as the national president of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Westra was instrumental in working with President H.W. Bush on an executive order prohibiting union-only agreements on all federal construction projects. This allowed for open bidding on federal construction projects and prohibited any federal agency from awarding a construction contract and requiring workers to enter into union-only agreements.
When Steve Westra’s son, Ben, started his own construction company, Ben used the first names from the three generations of family contractors before him - William, Dewey and Steve - to name his business, WDS Construction. Steve served as project manager or superintendent on multiple projects and helped Ben establish WDS Works, the benevolent arm of WDS Construction.
“If you know Steve, you know that he is so much more than his work accomplishments,” said Ben Westra, president of WDS Construction. “He is genuine, charitable and served as a mentor to many at WDS and in the industry. Not everyone gets the opportunity to work with—and learn from—their father, but I was very blessed to be mentored by him. His retirement will leave big shoes to fill and he will be dearly missed but I know that with his retirement he will use his time and talents for the good of those around him.”
Steve is no stranger to helping the community as he and his wife, Kathy, have been supporters and contributors for decades to local causes like their church, Youth For Christ, Green Valley Enterprises, Church Health Services, and Central Wisconsin Christian School.
“I know there are a few local organizations that need help and I’m going to go see if I can assist them,” said Steve Westra.
To watch a tribute on his retirement, visit bit.ly/welldonesteve.
