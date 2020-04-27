Westra retires from WDS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WDS Construction, Inc., a Beaver Dam-based general contractor serving 48 states, announced the retirement of Steve Westra, director of WDS Works.

Westra, a third-generation contractor, spent 55 years in the construction industry. He served as an influential voice in the construction industry holding roles with the Associated Builders and Contractors on the state, regional and national level; as co-founder and sponsor of the group now known as the National Center for Construction Education and Research that standardized construction training and created industry-recognized credentials; and as the national president of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Westra was instrumental in working with President H.W. Bush on an executive order prohibiting union-only agreements on all federal construction projects. This allowed for open bidding on federal construction projects and prohibited any federal agency from awarding a construction contract and requiring workers to enter into union-only agreements.

When Steve Westra’s son, Ben, started his own construction company, Ben used the first names from the three generations of family contractors before him - William, Dewey and Steve - to name his business, WDS Construction. Steve served as project manager or superintendent on multiple projects and helped Ben establish WDS Works, the benevolent arm of WDS Construction.