What your friends and neighbors have been reading in 2020

In recent weeks, newspapers, magazines and Facebook feeds have become flooded with the “best of” or “favorite of” 2020 lists. This year Reedsburg Public Library staff members have compiled a list of what they believe to have been the most popular titles of 2020 based on their observations of library checkouts and customer requests.

Most recently, avid fiction readers have been clamoring for Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half.” Published in June, the novel chronicles the lives of two light-skinned African American sisters growing up in the 60s. As an adult, one of the sisters chooses to “pass” for white. The trajectories of their lives necessarily diverge until a random event causes them to intersect again. The author offers several insights on race relations with this very different plot.

“Hamnet “by Maggie O’Farrell, published in July, has garnered much critical acclaim and has been lauded as one of the New York Times best 10 books of 2020. The book reimagines the life of William Shakespeare and his eccentric wife in Stratford-upon-Avon. “Hamnet” is the name of the son that is tragically lost to the couple but later resurrected as the title of a popular play.