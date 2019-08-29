Whiskey Belles perform at Taste of Portage

Volunteer Lora Foster talks to the band Whiskey Belles during the Taste of Portage on Saturday in downtown Portage. Band members Chrissy Dzioba, Kimberly Unger and Sara Moilaen will play the national anthem at the Green Bay Packers' game against Minnesota on Sept. 15 at Lambeau Field.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)