Portage Center for the Arts will host The Whiskey Belles to the Zona Gale Stage as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday 301 E. Cook St., Portage.

The Whiskey Belles are an all-female traditional country and Americana trio based out of Milwaukee. The Belles are widely known for shows featuring their own take on classic and obscure vintage-country, Americana, folk-revival and roots-country tunes, with originals sprinkled in. They’ve been compared with the Pistol Annies, Dixie Chicks and The Trio - Dolly Parton, Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Ronstadt

They won a Wisconsin Area Music Industry award for Americana/Bluegrass Artist of the Year and the People's Choice Award.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, available at the office, at portagecenterforthearts.com, or at the door at 7 p.m.