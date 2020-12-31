 Skip to main content
Whiting recognized for 20 years of service
Whiting recognized for 20 years of service

JUNEAU — The Dodgeland Board of Education recognized Dodgeland School board member Neil Whiting at their Dec. 21 regular board meeting and will be recognized by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards for serving 20 years on the Dodgeland School District school board at the virtual 2021 State Education Convention in January.

“I commend Whiting for his enduring commitment to expand educational opportunities for the young people in their community and diligent work to ensure an effective governing body,” John Ashley, WASB executive director, said. “Especially during these challenging times, Neil Whiting deserves our gratitude for devoting decades to the cause of improving public education in Wisconsin.”

Neil Whiting

Whiting
