The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer license from Lorenzo Lamas Auto Sales LLC, 101 Skyline Drive 1, Arlington, for offering a dealer registration plate for sale to another individual. The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that Lorenzo Lamas Auto Sales violated state law.

The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on Dec. 13, 2022. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. Lorenzo Lamas Auto Sales did not appeal and the decision is final.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.