WHS students observe Veterans Day

As the American flag passed, members of the Select Choir of the Waupun High School Students, including, from front, left, Sarah Cullen, Brianna Rosenow, Lucas St. Michael; second row, Abigail Ergel, Kenna Kunz; back row, Destiny Kappus, stood and saluted the flag on Nov. 11.

 HANK SNYDER PHOTO FOR THE DAILY CITIZEN/Contributed
