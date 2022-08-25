WIC Program earns award

The Public Health Sauk County WIC program - Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children - was awarded the Breastfeeding Excellence Gold award by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to an Aug. 19 press release.

The award recognizes local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities. The intent is to provide models and motivate other local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities and ultimately increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC participants. The award is given at three levels of performance that build on one another: Gold, Premiere, and Elite.

“We’ve made strides providing breastfeeding services through the work we do each and every day, as well as through our local breastfeeding coalition. The coalition is meeting quarterly via virtual meetings with representatives from Public Health Sauk County and all 3 hospitals in Sauk County and is currently working on creating an up-to-date Sauk County Breastfeeding Resource list. We plan to continue all the great work we’ve been doing to promote the health of families in Sauk County,” Joyce Smidl, Public Health Sauk County WIC director, said.

For more information, visit fns.usda.gov/wic.