WIEGMANN NAMED OPTIMIST MID-LEVEL LEADER

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Middle Level Leader for March is Jacob Wiegmann, an eighth-grader at Sauk Prairie Middle School. He is the son of David and Joanne Wiegmann. Jacob is involved in cross-country and track and hockey. He plans to go to college and pursue a career related to law. From left, SPMS principal Ted Harter, Joanne Wiegmann, Jacob Wiegmann, SP Optimist Club president Bart Mauch on March 2.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

