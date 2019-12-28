Wieser recognizes employees

Wieser Concrete held a holiday party for its Portage and Fond du Lac facilities on Dec. 14 in Lake Delton where employee service and safety milestones were celebrated.
Service Awards for 2019 were awarded to Raul Fleitas Hernaez, Shawn Winecke, and Cody Pinto, five years; Brent Hunter, 15 years; Lori Hanners and Dale Stieve, 25 years.
Safety Awards for 2019 were awarded to Aaron Sengbusch, Brian Zick, Rich Durjak, Larry Hamburg, and Thomas Jahns, 10-14 years; David Powell, Brent Hunter, Mark Thompson, 15-19 years; Duane Stieve, 20-24 years; Dale Stieve, 25-29 years.