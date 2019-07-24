Rachel Wilberding from the Wisconsin chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association will be the featured speaker at the Tomah Memorial Hospital Parkinson’s Support Group meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in the hospital’s lower level meeting room, 321 Butts Ave., Tomah.
Wilbergding will discuss support services and benefits provided by the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association. Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
For more information, call 608-374-6602, or 608-374-6617, or email janderson@tomahhospital.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)