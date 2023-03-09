Taylor Wilcox, a member of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club, was recognized as the 2022 Juneau County 4-H Youth Volunteer of the Year and Kim Wilcox, a Juneau County 4-H leader, was recognized as the 2022 Juneau County 4-H Adult Volunteer of the Year at the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held Jan. 28.

The award is given annually to one 4-H youth and one 4-H adult volunteer who has gone beyond the norm to volunteer and help in their 4-H club and county programs.

For more information, contact April Martell, positive youth development educator, Juneau County University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, at 608-847-9329 or april.martell@wisc.edu.