 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wild Birds of Prey program offered

  • 0

JUNEAU — Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education will sponsor a free Wild Birds of Prey program at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25 at Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 Highway 49, Waupun.

The program will introduce some of Wisconsin’s raptors through a photo presentation, mounted specimens, and live birds. These are educational birds that cannot be returned to the wild due to a variety of permanent injuries. This program includes artifacts and educational resources presented by Renee Wahlen, director of the Marsh Haven Nature Center. Following the presentation, participants will be able to make a “Nesting Ball.”

To register by April 15, call 920-386-3790 or email ldei@co.dodge.wi.us. For more information, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu or contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Dollar General opens in Beaver Dam

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dollar General at 100 Highway G in Beaver Dam is now open. DG stores provide area residents with an affordable sto…

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2021 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News