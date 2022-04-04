Wild Birds of Prey program offered

JUNEAU — Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education will sponsor a free Wild Birds of Prey program at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25 at Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 Highway 49, Waupun.
The program will introduce some of Wisconsin’s raptors through a photo presentation, mounted specimens, and live birds. These are educational birds that cannot be returned to the wild due to a variety of permanent injuries. This program includes artifacts and educational resources presented by Renee Wahlen, director of the Marsh Haven Nature Center. Following the presentation, participants will be able to make a “Nesting Ball.”
To register by April 15, call 920-386-3790 or email ldei@co.dodge.wi.us. For more information, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu or contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790.