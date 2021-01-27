Wilderness Resort honors four employees

The owners of Wilderness Resort honored four employees for going above and beyond in their jobs, according to a Jan. 26 press release.

“Providing outstanding customer service is what makes guests loyal and return for future visits. This is why we have two different customer service incentive programs to encourage our employees to perform at their best all of the time. We recognize outstanding employees monthly, quarterly and annually,” said Joe Eck, chief operating officer for Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks.

Tim Henning was named its “2020 Manager of the Year” and Michael Riley “2020 Employee of the Year” for their outstanding work and commitment to the resort. Besides receiving companywide recognition, both received a voucher for a vacation from select destinations in the United States and abroad, 40 hours of vacation time and $1,000 spending money as a thank you for a job beyond well done.

Henning has been serving as resort systems administrator since 2009, responsible for the daily operations, maintenance, backups and upgrades of the Wilderness servers and host computers. He also works to ensure the security, reliability and accessibility of the voice and data communication networks. He is a graduate of Sauk Prairie High School and served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps. He resides in Prairie du Sac.