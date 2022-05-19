 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wildflowers for Wildlife is Saturday

  • 0

HORICON — The ninth annual “Wildflowers for Wildlife: enhancing your own backyard,” sponsored by the Friends of Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, Friends of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge and Marsh Haven Nature Center, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, at N725 Highway 28.

The groups have partnered with Taylor Creek Restoration Nurseries and RES for a native plant sale that will help enhance the backyard, schoolyard, park or natural area and in turn, benefit wildlife.

Native landscaping restores ecosystems that once covered the Midwestern landscape but are now reduced to small parcels. Once native plants are restored, the birds, mammals, reptiles and beneficial insects return too. Native plants also enrich the soil, decrease run-off and filter pollution. Native landscaping can save money annually in maintenance costs because they have evolved to thrive in the local environment, which means less watering, fertilizer and time. Experts will be on hand to answer questions.

People are also reading…

Individual plants will be $3 and mix and match flats $72 the day of the sale. For more information about plants, call 920-387-7889 and 920-387-7893 for the event.

For a list of all Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center special events, visit horiconmarsh.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Madison College’s Reedsburg Campus hosted a pinning ceremony on May 11 to celebrate the spring 2022 graduates of its associate degree nursing …

Leaders meet in Reedsburg

Leaders meet in Reedsburg

The 2021-2022 Sauk County Institute of Leadership class was hosted by the Wormfarm Institute in Reedsburg, where the class met for its ninth a…

Hemling earns Academic Top Ten rank

Hemling earns Academic Top Ten rank

LAKE MILLS — Mya Hemling, daughter of Bill and Michelle, Beaver Dam, was named an Academic Top Ten at Lakeside Lutheran High School on May 11.…

Panels unveiled at Man Mound

Panels unveiled at Man Mound

The May 14 event brought together representatives of the Sauk County Historical Society, the Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk County government, Indigeno…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News