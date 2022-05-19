Wildflowers for Wildlife is Saturday

HORICON — The ninth annual “Wildflowers for Wildlife: enhancing your own backyard,” sponsored by the Friends of Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, Friends of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge and Marsh Haven Nature Center, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, at N725 Highway 28.

The groups have partnered with Taylor Creek Restoration Nurseries and RES for a native plant sale that will help enhance the backyard, schoolyard, park or natural area and in turn, benefit wildlife.

Native landscaping restores ecosystems that once covered the Midwestern landscape but are now reduced to small parcels. Once native plants are restored, the birds, mammals, reptiles and beneficial insects return too. Native plants also enrich the soil, decrease run-off and filter pollution. Native landscaping can save money annually in maintenance costs because they have evolved to thrive in the local environment, which means less watering, fertilizer and time. Experts will be on hand to answer questions.

Individual plants will be $3 and mix and match flats $72 the day of the sale. For more information about plants, call 920-387-7889 and 920-387-7893 for the event.

For a list of all Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center special events, visit horiconmarsh.org.