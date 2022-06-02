 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilhelm recognized for 77 years of service

  • 0
Wilhelm recognized for years of service

Amanda Coorough, left, and Marilyn Sprecher, right, recognize Elaine Wilhem on May 17 for her 77 years of service to the Sauk County Association of Home and Community Education.

 DONNA OCHSNER

Elaine Wilhelm was born in a leap year and will turn 100 on Feb. 29, 2024. She was presented with a certificate on May 17 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, for being a member of the Sauk County Association of Home and Community Education for 77 years.

She joined the Harrisburg Homemakers Club as a young mother living near the Harrisburg School, which is located in Troy Township, rural Spring Green. The Harrisburg School is one of the last remaining on-site and intact one-room country school buildings in Sauk County. Built in 1892, the school was closed in 1955 when many county schools were consolidated.

She coauthored the book, “Troy Tales and Trails,” a history of the nine original one-room Town of Troy communities from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s. She loved to sew and garden and was an active Happy Hustler Club 4-H leader. She and husband Eldred raised four children on a farm in the Harrisburg area.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memorial Day events

The Baraboo Veterans Memorial Committee has scheduled events observing Memorial Day on Monday.

PETS OF WEEK: Greta and Pyrite

PETS OF WEEK: Greta and Pyrite

Greta is a 16-month-old large mixed breed. She was surrendered because her owner was no longer able to keep her. Greta can be a little shy at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News