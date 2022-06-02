Wilhelm recognized for 77 years of service

Elaine Wilhelm was born in a leap year and will turn 100 on Feb. 29, 2024. She was presented with a certificate on May 17 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, for being a member of the Sauk County Association of Home and Community Education for 77 years.

She joined the Harrisburg Homemakers Club as a young mother living near the Harrisburg School, which is located in Troy Township, rural Spring Green. The Harrisburg School is one of the last remaining on-site and intact one-room country school buildings in Sauk County. Built in 1892, the school was closed in 1955 when many county schools were consolidated.

She coauthored the book, “Troy Tales and Trails,” a history of the nine original one-room Town of Troy communities from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s. She loved to sew and garden and was an active Happy Hustler Club 4-H leader. She and husband Eldred raised four children on a farm in the Harrisburg area.