Wilke joins Horicon Bank team
Wilke joins Horicon Bank team

HORICON — Cyrene Wilke has joined the team at Horicon Bank as operations officer, senior vice president, according to a Dec. 16 press release.

Originally from Upper Michigan, Wilke brings 27 years of community banking experience to her role at Horicon Bank. Most recently, she worked as a senior vice president leading loan, deposit, digital banking operations and technology teams.

Wilke is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking’s Digital Banking School and the Center for Exceptional Leadership at St. Norbert College. She has served as a board member for the Risk Management Association of Wisconsin, participated in a national Fiserv advisory council, and is an active member of Alloy Labs Alliance, routinely advising other financial institutions on financial technology, process improvement, products and services.

Horicon Bank is a full-service community bank with 20 locations in 15 communities across Wisconsin.

Cyrene Wilke

Wilke
