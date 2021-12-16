Wilke joins Horicon Bank team

Originally from Upper Michigan, Wilke brings 27 years of community banking experience to her role at Horicon Bank. Most recently, she worked as a senior vice president leading loan, deposit, digital banking operations and technology teams.

Wilke is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking’s Digital Banking School and the Center for Exceptional Leadership at St. Norbert College. She has served as a board member for the Risk Management Association of Wisconsin, participated in a national Fiserv advisory council, and is an active member of Alloy Labs Alliance, routinely advising other financial institutions on financial technology, process improvement, products and services.