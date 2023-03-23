MADISON — Summit Credit Union, a partner of Wisconsin Athletics, announced the University of Wisconsin Student-Athlete Financial Wellness Ambassador program, an effort to increase financial wellness education through student athletes’ social media postings.

Summit has signed Name, Image, and Likeness deals with three UW student athletes to serve as student ambassadors for financial wellness, including Sarah Chan, a junior on the rowing team; Kiley Robbins, a junior on the track and field team; and Maty Wilke, a redshirt freshman on the women’s basketball team.

Summit financial coaches will meet with the student-athletes in educational sessions throughout the semester. The students will post on Instagram during the semester about their personal journey in financial wellness.

Focused on women’s financial wellness since 2007, Summit initiated the ambassador program as part of its new Equity in Money campaign, designed to remove systemic barriers for women to build wealth, advance in their careers, buy homes, and save for a comfortable retirement.

"The NIL era has empowered our student-athletes to capitalize on their personalities and their platform as Badgers in a financially beneficial way," said Brian Mason, director of NIL Strategy for Wisconsin Athletics. "With that, they have a fantastic opportunity to develop money management strategies and skills that can serve them for a lifetime."

