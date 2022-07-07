 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilke promoted to CIO at bank

HORICON — Cyrene Wilke has been promoted to chief information officer at Horicon Bank according to a June 29 press release.

Wilke brings 27 years of community banking experience to her role as CIO at Horicon Bank. She joined Horicon Bank in December as operations officer, senior vice president and managed the bank’s Information Services department.

Wilke is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking’s Digital Banking School and the Center for Exceptional Leadership at St. Norbert College. Wilke has served as a board member for the Risk Management Association of Wisconsin, participated in a national Fiserv advisory council, and is an active member of Alloy Labs Alliance, routinely advising other financial institutions on financial technology, process improvement, products and services.

