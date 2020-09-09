Williams receives Friend of Orphan Grain Train Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A partnership between Orphan Grain Train and students in the Reedsburg Summer Outdoor Club’s bicycle repair program celebrated recently when Dennis and Betty Andreasen of the local Orphan Grain Train effort presented a Friend of Orphan Grain Train award to the club’s leader, Gary Williams.

In the bicycle repair program, children in grades 4-5 learn bicycle repair skills, bringing in one bike to work on and one to repair to donate to charitable causes. The program is still available at Pineview School with the help of two Reedsburg Area High School students.

Since Orphan Grain Train and the bike repair program partnered up a few years ago, more than 300 donated bikes have been sent by Orphan Grain Train to children in need around the world, including countries like Moldava, Sudan, Ghana; in the United States to Texas, Kentucky and Mississippi. The next shipment of bikes will be leaving Reedsburg on Sept. 19.