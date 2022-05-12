Williams wins Daisy Award

Siera Williams, of Sparta, always felt she had what it took to be a nurse and take care of people. She never thought her efforts would be recognized with a worldwide nursing award. The Tomah Health Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care registered nurse was named the hospital’s 2022 recipient of the internationally recognized DAISY Award May 6 as a kick off to Nurse’s Week.

The DAISY Award recognition program was established by the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, California, by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in late 1999.

More than 5,000 health care facilities, and schools of nursing in all 50 states and 31 other countries and territories honor nurses with The DAISY Award.

“I’m very honored to receive this award,” said Williams. “I would have never dreamed of it. It speaks for all of us at Tomah Health; all of the nurses and all the care giving staff. It’s not just me that made this experience special for the family that nominated me. It’s a team effort for this family that we helped.”

Williams was one of 26 nursing staff at Tomah Health nominated for the award. Her nomination came from the family of a Tomah Hospice Touch patient who said she “saved the day” for their family. “She so beautifully and understandably described life’s final days to our family. She linked what we were seeing our mother’s condition to how she was progressing on her end of life journey,” the family wrote. They concluded the nomination by saying, “Siera is the epitome of a hospice nurse.”

Williams was the first Tomah Health Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care nurse to receive a Daisy award, and the sixth person to receive the award since the hospital first implemented it in 2017.

“I am so thankful to work for an organization like Tomah Health. They support me and my co-workers, it’s an amazing organization to work for and I’m thankful to be a part of it,” said Williams, who has been a nurse with the hospital’s hospice program two years. She started her career at Tomah Health as a surgical nurse in 2017.

Nurses are nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and then chosen by a committee of nurses at Tomah Health to receive the award. The DAISY Award nomination form is available at the hospital and at tomahhealth.org.