Wilson earns leadership certificate

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

On May 7, Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual Honors Convocation during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through academic and leadership accomplishments.

David Wilson of Pardeeville, earned the WLC Christian Leadership Certificate. This honor is awarded to graduating seniors for successful completion of the Christian Leadership Certificate Program, recognizing their commitment to Christian servant leadership with excellence. Wilson is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.