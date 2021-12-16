 Skip to main content
Window decorating winners named
Window decorating winners named

Downtown Beaver Dam, Inc held its "Facebook Famous" Window Decorating contest. On Dec. 9, the winners for the Judges Choice category are Sassy Creations in first-place and Life Academy, second-place. The Facebook winners with the most “Likes” went to Life Academy followed by Riverfront Wine Bar.

