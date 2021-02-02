Wine glass painting workshop offered

Wine glass painting class offered

River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, will host a wine glass painting art workshop to celebrate Galentine’s Day, Feb. 13. The workshop is offered as an in-person guided session, or in the form of a take-home kit with written instructions. All supplies are included in both options.

In-person private workshops will be from 4-5:30 p.m. or 7-8:30 p.m. Feb 13. Limited to groups of four people each, these classes include all necessary supplies for each person to paint one custom wine glass. Masks required, no food or drink in the studio. $20 per person.

To schedule a private class, email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

Take home kits: All the supplies, but in the comfort of your own home. Kits include one wine glass with stem, three paint markers, written instructions, and stencil. Kits can be picked up at starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at the studio. $25 per person.

Glasses are completely functional after 24 hours. Hand-washing recommended.

For more information and to register, visit riverartsinc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.