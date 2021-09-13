Winery has successful harvest

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery has completed another successful harvest, excluding a field of Ice Wine grapes, which will be picked in winter when the temperatures are well below freezing.

Much of Wollersheim’s historic vineyard is picked by machine, which drives over each row, shaking the fruit from the vines using bow-like rods. The grapes are then transported to be destemmed and crushed or pressed, depending on the wine being made.

The steepest slopes of Maréchal Foch grapes are harvest by hand for Wollersheim’s finest red wine, Domaine Reserve, a rare “single field wine,” using grapes from only the oldest vines, which are nearly 50-years-old. These grapes are harvested last for full ripeness to create a rich, full-bodied wine.

The grapes for Wollersheim’s Ice Wine will be handpicked after Wisconsin winter is in full effect, in mid-December when the grapes are completely frozen, and temperatures are between 10-12 degrees. This allows the water in the grapes to freeze while the sugars do not, concentrating the juice and capturing the sweet grape flavors.

For more information, visit wollersheim.com.