Winery hosts open house, fundraiser

Baraboo Bluff Winery, E9120 Terrytown Road, Baraboo, will host a spring open house and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 with 10% of gross sales donated to the local SJS Cancer Support Team. SJS is a Baraboo-based nonprofit organization that helps people who have a family member with cancer with donations to the patient as well as donations to nonprofits that assist cancer patients and their families.

The day includes tasting stations around the property, brats grilled by SJS and live original music. At 2 p.m. an adult Easter egg hunt with 100 eggs, each containing a number that will correspond to a prize, will be held. Winners could go home with a case of wine, bottle of wine, glass of wine or souvenir wine glass.

For more information, visit baraboobluffwinery.com or SJS at facebook.com/search/top?q=sjs%20cancer%20support%20team.